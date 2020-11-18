mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRILATERAL MEETING WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU AND BAHRAINI FOREIGN…

COVID, SILVIO BERLUSCONI HA PARTECIPATO AL COMITATO DI PRESIDENZA DI FORZA ITALIA,…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU AND BAHRAINI…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU AND BAHRAINI…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU AND BAHRAINI…

COVID 19 FRANCIA, MESSE SOSPESE FINO AL 1 DICEMBRE

TUMORI: CARNEVALI(PD), OK UNANIME A MOZIONE è UN PIANO PER IL GOVERNO

OUR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AGAINST CHEMICAL WEAPONS ABUSES

COMUNICATO: NAGORNO-KARABAKH: DALLA COMMISSIONE ESTERI RISOLUZIONE ALL’UNANIMITA’

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY NURSING [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : AN ORAL HISTORY PROJECT / BY BOB GATES (UNIVERSITY OF WEST LONDON, UK), COLIN GRIFFITHS (TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN, IRELAND), HELEN L. ATHERTON (UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS, UK), SU MCANELLY (NORTHUMBRIA UNIVERSITY, UK), PAUL KEENAN, SANDRA FLEMING, CARMEL DOYLE, MICHELLE CLEARY (MUIRIOSA FOUNDATION, IRELAND), PAUL SUTTON.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

Description 1 online resource (204 pages)
Note Includes index.
Includes bibliographical references.
Summary This book presents oral histories of 31 long-serving intellectual disability nurses’ careers and seeks to understand their experiences of and motives for working in this field. These recordings form a unique collection in the Royal College of Nursing’s archives and will help put into perspective the current UK nursing workforce crisis.
Contents Intro — Half Title Page — Title Page — Copyright Page — Contents — List of Figures and Tables — Figures — Tables — List of Abbreviations — About the Authors — Preface — Acknowledgements — 1-Intellectual Disability Nursing: Origins and Contemporary Challenges — Introduction — Origins and Contemporary Challenges — 2-Background Literature and Research — Introduction — Past and Contemporary issues in Intellectual Disability Nursing — Changing social and economic influences on service philosophies and the nature of care and support — Health Social Care Policy
The Profession — The Individual — Conclusion — 3-Method and Methodological Issues — Introduction — Method — Research Participants — Inclusion Criteria — Exclusion Criteria — Data Collection — Semi-structured Interviews and Interview Schedule — Data Analysis — Research Governance and Ethical Considerations — Informed and Written Consent — Legacy Issues — Addressing Validity and Reliability — Credibility — Transferability — Dependability — Confirmability — Conclusion — 4-Findings — Introduction — English Participants — Interviews and Transcriptions
Shared Visions and Shared Agency — Sense of Justice — Doing the Right Thing and Making a Difference By far the strongest category in this theme was an almost universal expressed shared vision and belief system of these intellectual disability nurses, to strive to make the world a better pl — Early Interest in Intellectual Disabilities Work and First Experience of Intellectual Disabilities These two categories, although linked, show very different versions about why nursing was an attractive career for many of the then young people. There was
Falling into Intellectual Disability Work by Accident Although many of these nurses planned to enter the nursing profession, some seem to have taken a less direct route into the profession — some had support from their families others encountered oppositio — Enjoyment and Satisfaction and Passion The commitment to the theme of a shared vision appears linked to a sense of enjoyment and passion felt during the various roles practised by these nurses and who had ended their long careers, having enjoyed their tim
Fighting the System (Now and Then) Fighting the system seems to have been an integral part of the intellectual disability nurse job as one participant comments: — Personal Resilience and Digging Deep Although, these nurses, in the main, would ‘do it all again’, and said they would enter an intellectual disabilities nursing career again, many have experienced stress on a scale which could be considered extreme and h
Note Print version record.
UofL: Unlimited users
Subject People with mental disabilities — Medical care
Intellectual disability — Nursing
Electronic books
Series Emerald points
[EBSCO eBook Collection]
Emerald points
Added Author Griffiths, Colin, author
Atherton, Helen L., author
McAnelly, Su, author
Keenan, Paul, author
Fleming, Sandra, author
Doyle, Carmel, author
Cleary, Michelle, author
Sutton, Paul, author

Fonte/Source: http://darius.uleth.ca/record=b2701604*eng

Post collegati

RISKY DECISION MAKING IN PSYCHOLOGICAL DISORDERS [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] / MELISSA BUELOW.

Redazione

PICTURING INDIANS : NATIVE AMERICANS IN FILM, 1941-1960 / LIZA BLACK.

Redazione

EQUINE-ASSISTED COUNSELING AND PSYCHOTHERAPY [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : HEALING THROUGH HORSES / HALLIE E. SHEADE.

Redazione

MULTI-LEVEL DEMOCRACY [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : INTEGRATION AND INDEPENDENCE AMONG PARTY SYSTEM, PARTIES, AND VOTERS IN SEVEN FEDERAL SYSTEMS / LORI THORLAKSON.

Redazione

CHALLENGING CHOICES [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : CANADA’S POPULATION CONTROL IN THE 1970S / ERIKA DYCK AND MAUREEN LUX.

Redazione

INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY NURSING [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : AN ORAL HISTORY PROJECT / BY BOB GATES (UNIVERSITY OF WEST LONDON, UK), COLIN GRIFFITHS (TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN, IRELAND), HELEN L. ATHERTON (UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS, UK), SU MCANELLY (NORTHUMBRIA UNIVERSITY, UK), PAUL KEENAN, SANDRA FLEMING, CARMEL DOYLE, MICHELLE CLEARY (MUIRIOSA FOUNDATION, IRELAND), PAUL SUTTON.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More