INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY NURSING [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : AN ORAL HISTORY PROJECT / BY BOB GATES (UNIVERSITY OF WEST LONDON, UK), COLIN GRIFFITHS (TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN, IRELAND), HELEN L. ATHERTON (UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS, UK), SU MCANELLY (NORTHUMBRIA UNIVERSITY, UK), PAUL KEENAN, SANDRA FLEMING, CARMEL DOYLE, MICHELLE CLEARY (MUIRIOSA FOUNDATION, IRELAND), PAUL SUTTON.

Summary This book presents oral histories of 31 long-serving intellectual disability nurses’ careers and seeks to understand their experiences of and motives for working in this field. These recordings form a unique collection in the Royal College of Nursing’s archives and will help put into perspective the current UK nursing workforce crisis.

Contents Intro — Half Title Page — Title Page — Copyright Page — Contents — List of Figures and Tables — Figures — Tables — List of Abbreviations — About the Authors — Preface — Acknowledgements — 1-Intellectual Disability Nursing: Origins and Contemporary Challenges — Introduction — Origins and Contemporary Challenges — 2-Background Literature and Research — Introduction — Past and Contemporary issues in Intellectual Disability Nursing — Changing social and economic influences on service philosophies and the nature of care and support — Health Social Care Policy

The Profession — The Individual — Conclusion — 3-Method and Methodological Issues — Introduction — Method — Research Participants — Inclusion Criteria — Exclusion Criteria — Data Collection — Semi-structured Interviews and Interview Schedule — Data Analysis — Research Governance and Ethical Considerations — Informed and Written Consent — Legacy Issues — Addressing Validity and Reliability — Credibility — Transferability — Dependability — Confirmability — Conclusion — 4-Findings — Introduction — English Participants — Interviews and Transcriptions

Shared Visions and Shared Agency — Sense of Justice — Doing the Right Thing and Making a Difference By far the strongest category in this theme was an almost universal expressed shared vision and belief system of these intellectual disability nurses, to strive to make the world a better pl — Early Interest in Intellectual Disabilities Work and First Experience of Intellectual Disabilities These two categories, although linked, show very different versions about why nursing was an attractive career for many of the then young people. There was

Falling into Intellectual Disability Work by Accident Although many of these nurses planned to enter the nursing profession, some seem to have taken a less direct route into the profession — some had support from their families others encountered oppositio — Enjoyment and Satisfaction and Passion The commitment to the theme of a shared vision appears linked to a sense of enjoyment and passion felt during the various roles practised by these nurses and who had ended their long careers, having enjoyed their tim

Fighting the System (Now and Then) Fighting the system seems to have been an integral part of the intellectual disability nurse job as one participant comments: — Personal Resilience and Digging Deep Although, these nurses, in the main, would ‘do it all again’, and said they would enter an intellectual disabilities nursing career again, many have experienced stress on a scale which could be considered extreme and h

