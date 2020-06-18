INTEGRATION OF ULTRA-HIGH-PRESSURE LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY–TANDEM MASS SPECTROMETRY WITH MACHINE LEARNING FOR IDENTIFYING FATTY ACID METABOLITE BIOMARKERS OF ISCHEMIC STROKE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6656-6659
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02329A, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02329A, Communication
Lijian Zhang, Fei Ma, Ao Qi, Lulu Liu, Junjie Zhang, Simin Xu, Qisheng Zhong, Yusen Chen, Chun-yang Zhang, Chun Cai
We demonstrated the integration of UHPLC–MS/MS with machine learning for identifying fatty acid metabolite biomarkers of ischemic stroke.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We demonstrated the integration of UHPLC–MS/MS with machine learning for identifying fatty acid metabolite biomarkers of ischemic stroke.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/gZ4_PktOYik/D0CC02329A