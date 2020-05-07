giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19, ANCORA UN CASO DI CONTAGIO IN VATICANO

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1793 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

DEDICATED APP FOR SOCIAL CARE WORKERS LAUNCHED

UPDATE ON FISHERIES RESPONSE FUND: SUPPORT FOR AQUACULTURE BUSINESSES

NEW FUNDING TO SUPPORT DAIRY FARMERS THROUGH CORONAVIRUS

BILATERALE IN VIDEOCONFERENZA TRA PRESIDENTE FICO E PRESIDENTE PARLAMENTO GEORGIA

PRIME MINISTER MARIN’S SPEECH AT THE REFERRAL DEBATE IN PARLIAMENT ON 6…

GOVERNO, CONTE: BENE INCONTRO CON IV, LAVORARE TUTTI INSIEME CON CORAGGIO E…

GOVERNO, CONTE INCONTRA IV, ROSATO: RIUNIONE POSITIVA, PREOCCUPA EFFICACIA DL MAGGIO

Agenparl

INTEGRATION OF AEROBIC GRANULATION AND UV/H2O2 PROCESSES IN A CONTINUOUS FLOW SYSTEM FOR THE DEGRADATION OF SULFOLANE IN CONTAMINATED WATER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/C9EW01048C, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Muhammad Faizan Khan, Linlong Yu, Jordan Hollman, Joo Hwa Tay, Gopal Achari
Aerobic granulation and UV/H2O2 in a continuous flow-through reactor can effectively degrade emerging contaminates, such as sulfolane.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/X4ZupPiBBuA/C9EW01048C

Post collegati

INTEGRATION OF AEROBIC GRANULATION AND UV/H2O2 PROCESSES IN A CONTINUOUS FLOW SYSTEM FOR THE DEGRADATION OF SULFOLANE IN CONTAMINATED WATER

Redazione

GUIDANCE: COVID-19: MANAGEMENT OF EXPOSED HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND PATIENTS IN HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

Redazione

CONTROLLING YOUR HOME BY THE POWER OF THOUGHT

Redazione

NEW COMPUTATIONAL METHOD UNRAVELS SINGLE-CELL DATA FROM MULTIPLE PEOPLE

Redazione

STUDY SHOWS WETTER CLIMATE IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY GLOBAL WARMING

Redazione

NEW IMAGING METHOD GIVES INSIGHTS INTO HOW BACTERIA MOVE AND EXCHANGE GENETIC INFORMATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More