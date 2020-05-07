INTEGRATION OF AEROBIC GRANULATION AND UV/H2O2 PROCESSES IN A CONTINUOUS FLOW SYSTEM FOR THE DEGRADATION OF SULFOLANE IN CONTAMINATED WATER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/C9EW01048C, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Muhammad Faizan Khan, Linlong Yu, Jordan Hollman, Joo Hwa Tay, Gopal Achari

Aerobic granulation and UV/H 2 O 2 in a continuous flow-through reactor can effectively degrade emerging contaminates, such as sulfolane.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/X4ZupPiBBuA/C9EW01048C