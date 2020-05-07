INTEGRATION OF AEROBIC GRANULATION AND UV/H2O2 PROCESSES IN A CONTINUOUS FLOW SYSTEM FOR THE DEGRADATION OF SULFOLANE IN CONTAMINATED WATER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/C9EW01048C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Muhammad Faizan Khan, Linlong Yu, Jordan Hollman, Joo Hwa Tay, Gopal Achari
Aerobic granulation and UV/H2O2 in a continuous flow-through reactor can effectively degrade emerging contaminates, such as sulfolane.
