lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
INTEGRATED POSS-DENDRIMER NANOHYBRID MATERIALS: CURRENT STATUS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Polyhedral oligomeric silsequioxane (POSS)-dendrimer hybrid materials have attracted great interests during the past ten years. The integration of inorganic POSS and organic dendrimer blocks in a single-phase material offers numerous possibilities to access desirable mechanical, optical, and biomedical properties for various applications. In this review article, we account serval kinds of POSS-dendrimers hybrid materials (POSS as the core, surface functionality, repeating unit of dendrimers and the POSS-dendron conjugates) with emphasis on their synthetic strategies, tunable macroscopic properties, and potential applications. Moreover, the current trends, challenges and future directions of POSS-dendrimer hybrid materials are also elaborated.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/1PpwmX9zIW0/D0NR02394A

