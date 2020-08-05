INSTRUCTOR RESOURCE CENTER AND OPEN HOUSE

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 05 agosto 2020

As the Fall semester begins online, Clemson Online, in collaboration with CCIT, is providing a central information hub for instructors looking for ways to effectively use the online and blended learning resources available to them.

Known as the Faculty Resource Center, the course is available in Canvas and contains various modules regarding blended and online learning (both synchronous and asynchronous), video tutorials and other resources.

Instructors can teach from remote locations or in their classrooms, which have been outfitted with technology for blended instruction. Chosen for quality, functionality and availability, the classroom technology gives instructors additional ways to provide the best learning experiences possible for their students. Classroom assignments are complete for fall courses and each is equipped with technology for blended instruction.

Instructors using the classrooms must comply with all safety protocols shared by their department chairs and the University.

Information regarding new classroom technology can be found in a module in the Faculty Resource Center, including an introduction video with information about the new classroom technology. A list of classrooms with installed equipment and a guide to using the new classroom technology is also available.

Open House

An open house for a technology test run has been scheduled for instructors. During the open house, instructors will have access to their classrooms to review their assigned instructional setting and test the A/V systems starting Aug. 12-14 and again Aug. 17-18. See infographic for details on how to integrate the open house with your assigned class times.

Instructors must have a negative COVID-19 test result to participate in the open house.

Both Clemson Online and CCIT will be available for technical assistance.

All centrally scheduled classrooms, along with any new classrooms created due to physical distancing requirements have been included.

“We must be ready by August 19,” said Anne Marie Rogers, associate director of Clemson Online. “In response to the decision to move classes online for the first few weeks, we are providing more training and workshops.”

CCIT has developed more online resources about working remotely for students, faculty and staff. The Faculty Resource Center can be accessed directly from the Clemson Online webpage.

Clemson Online will also be hosting a Learning Tech Conference on the morning of Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will have sessions on how to use Canvas and Zoom, and cover accessibility and videography considerations.

More information will be available on the events page. All faculty, instructors, and teaching assistants are welcome to attend.

