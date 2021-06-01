(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01051D, Paper

Bryce Mullens, Maxim Avdeev, Helen E. A. Brand, Subrata Mondal, Ganapathy Vaitheeswaran, Brendan J. Kennedy

The impact of Ta doping on two orthoniobates SmNbO4 and HoNbO4 has been studied using a combination of high-resolution powder diffraction and Density-Functional Theory calculations. In both ANb1-xTaxO4 (A =…

