Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01051D, Paper
Bryce Mullens, Maxim Avdeev, Helen E. A. Brand, Subrata Mondal, Ganapathy Vaitheeswaran, Brendan J. Kennedy
The impact of Ta doping on two orthoniobates SmNbO4 and HoNbO4 has been studied using a combination of high-resolution powder diffraction and Density-Functional Theory calculations. In both ANb1-xTaxO4 (A =…
