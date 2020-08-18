martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
INSIGHTS INTO THE INTERNAL STRUCTURES OF NANOGELS USING A VERSATILE ASYMMETRIC-FLOW FIELD-FLOW FRACTIONATION METHOD

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00314J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Edyta Niezabitowska, Adam R Town, Bassem Sabagh, Marissa D Morales Moctezuma, Victoria Kearns, Sebastian G Spain, Steve Rannard, Tom O McDonald
Poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (pNIPAM) nanogels are a highly researched type of colloidal material. In this work, we establish a versatile asymmetric-flow field-flow fractionation (AF4) method that can provide high resolution particle sizing…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00314J

