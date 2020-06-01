INSIGHTS INTO MORPHOLOGY AND COMPOSITION EFFECTS OF ONE-DIMENSIONAL CUPT NANOSTRUCTURES ON THE ELECTROCATALYTIC ACTIVITIES AND METHANOL OXIDATION MECHANISM BY IN SITU FTIR

Morphology modulation and surface structure-controlled synthesis are two effective ways to tune the electrocatalytic activities of metal nanomaterials. Pt-based binary or ternary metal nanostructures have become a class of promising catalysts toward oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and methanol oxidation reaction (MOR) for direct methanol fuel cells. Herein, to reveal the morphology and surface structure effects of one-dimensional (1D) Pt-based nanostructures on their electrocatalytic properties, two type of 1D CuPt nanowires (CuPt NWs) and CuPt nanotubes (CuPt NTs) with tunable surface structures and compositions were fabricated by a convenient and easy strategy. It was found that among all the studied samples, the CuPt2.22 NWs exhibited the highest efficient catalytic performances for both both ORR and MOR in acidic electrolyte. For ORR, the CuPt2.22 NWs exhibited onset potential (Eonset) of 0.749 V and half-wave potential (E1/2) of 0.577 V, which are more positive than those of the commercial Pt/C (0.668 V and 0.558 V). On the other hand, the CuPt2.22 NWs showed a specific activity of 20.76 mA cm-2 and a mass activity of 0.171 mA µgPt-1 for MOR, which are 7.75 and 1.82 times, respectively, larger than those of Pt/C (2.679 mA cm-2 and 0.094 mA µgPt-1). Meanwhile, the reaction mechanism of MOR on the CuPt2.22 NWs was examined by in situ FTIR. From the enhanced IR absorption, the linear- and bridge-adsorbed CO intermediates can be determined during the methanol oxidation on CuPt2.22 NWs, from which MOR proceeds through a dual reaction pathway. This work reveals that rationally tuning the electronic structures of 1D metal nanomaterials by well-controlling the composition and surface morphology on nanoscale could greatly enhance the catalytic properties, which is very important for their application in fuel cells.