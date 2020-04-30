giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
Breaking News

RECOVERED APPEAL: BURGESS BUSINESS PARK, PARKHOUSE STREET, LONDON SE5 7TJ (REF: –…

DEF 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: ANNUAL INSPECTION OF ‘ADULTS AT RISK IN IMMIGRATION DETENTION’…

COVID-19, ECUADOR: L’OPERA DEI MISSIONARI TRA DISEGUAGLIANZE E POVERTà

OBOLO DI SAN PIETRO, COLLETTA RINVIATA AL 4 OTTOBRE

L’UE, L’AMéRIQUE LATINE ET LES CARAïBES : UNIR NOS FORCES CONTRE LE…

DEF 2020: AUDIZIONI PRELIMINARI

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH THE…

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO

PRIME MINISTER’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Agenparl

INSIGHT INTO THE UNWRAPPING OF THE DINUCLEOSOME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020

Dynamics of nucleosomes, the building blocks of the chromatin, has crucial effects on expression, replication and repair of genomes in eukaryotes. Beside constant movements of nucleosomes by thermal fluctuations, ATP-dependent chromatin remodelling complexes cause their active displacements. Here we propose a theoretical analysis of dinucleosome wrapping and unwrapping dynamics in the presence of an external force. We explore the energy landscape and configurations of dinucleosome in different unwrapped states. Moreover, using a dynamical Monte-Carlo simulation algorithm, we demonstrate the dynamical features of the system such as the unwrapping force for partial and full wrapping processes. Furthermore, we show that in the short length of linker DNA (~10 – 90 bp), the asymmetric unwrapping occurs. These findings could shed some light on chromatin dynamics and gene accessibility.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/KondPynh7aQ/D0SM00161A

Post collegati

INSIGHT INTO THE UNWRAPPING OF THE DINUCLEOSOME

Redazione

FORT FRANCES SPORTSMEN AIRWAYS LTD. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

LOON HAUNT ENTERPRISES INC. CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS LOON HAUNT AIR SERVICE – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

MICHELLE MASDEN CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS ISLAND WINGS AIR SERVICE – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

SUNDANCE AVIATION, LLC – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

ESSENTIAL WORKERS COVID-19 TESTING SCHEDULE UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More