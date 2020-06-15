lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
INSIGHT INTO STRUCTURE-ANTIBACTERIAL ACTIVITY OF AMINO CATION-BASED AND ACETATE ANION-BASED IONIC LIQUIDS FROM THE COMPUTATIONAL INTERACTION WITH POPC PHOSPHOLIPID BILAYER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 giugno 2020

The investigations relevant to ionic liquids (ILs) as the antibacterial agents have drawn considerable attentions. However, the high cost and potential toxicity of ILs have severely limited their extensive applications, which motivate researchers to design cheap and health-benign ILs. In this work, the interaction between the hydrated zwitter-ionic phospholipid (POPC) bilayer and a series of hypothetical amino cation-based and acetate anion-based ILs with different counterparts was investigated using molecular dynamics (MD) simulation to predict their antibacterial abilities. The cations of ILs are found to insert into the lipid bilayer spontaneously, especially the amino cations. The reorientation of the inserted imidazolium-based cations is observed, while the inserted amino cations show no obvious reorientation phenomena, probably because of the strong charge interaction between the positive NH3 group of the amino cation and the negative PO4 group of the lipid bilayer. Due to the strong affinity with water, the acetate-based anions are better dispersed in water solution, which weakens the insertion of the cations into the lipid bilayer to some extent. The structure and dynamic properties of the lipid bilayer, such as electrostatic potential, local ordering, area per lipid, volume per lipid, bilayer thickness, and lateral diffusion, are significantly influenced due to the insertion of the cations, which results in the disorder of the lipid bilayer and further the disruption of the activity of the cell membrane. The insights into the relationship between the structures of ILs and the antibacterial activity in this work will provide a good reference to the screening and design of the cheaper, safer, and greener IL candidates as antibacterial agents.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/nuj2JT8HL0c/D0CP02353A

