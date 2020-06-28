(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 28 giugno 2020

Insider Dealing: Law and Practice, first edition, was the first work to offer a detailed treatment of the rapidly developing law and practice relating to this complex area of law. The new edition of this leading text continues to provide an easily accessible guide to the practice and procedure of an insider dealing investigation, prosecution or civil action.

Significantly updated to take account of the Market Abuse Regulation, which came into force in 2016 and replaced UK domestic law, this new edition contains extensive new material analysing insider dealing behaviour that amounts to market abuse. Coverage has been expanded to include important recent legislative developments and case law, and key primary materials are brought together for ease of reference.

Written by a leading practitioner with unparalleled experience in both private practice and at the FSA, Insider Dealing: Law and Practice, second edition, offers a clearly structured and practical treatment of the area.