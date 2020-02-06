6 Febbraio 2020
INQUEST INTO THE DEATHS OF KYLE SHORROCK, JEFFREY HOWES, JAMES BARAGAR AND DARCY JANSEN ANNOUNCED

(AGENPARL) – Ontario (Canada), gio 06 febbraio 2020

Dr. Paul Dungey, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Kingston Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the deaths of Kyle Shorrock, Jeffrey Howes, James Baragar and Darcy Jansen.

Mr. Shorrock, 27; Mr. Howes, 26; Mr. Baragar, 39; and Mr. Jansen, 26, died on December 14, 2017, from injuries sustained when their helicopter crashed at a construction site in Tweed. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available. Dr. David Eden will preside as inquest coroner and Jai Dhar will be counsel to the coroner.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mcscs/en/2020/02/inquest-into-the-deaths-of-kyle-shorrock-jeffrey-howes-james-baragar-and-darcy-jansen-announced.html

