(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest into the Death of Samuel Brown Announced

October 27, 2021

Dr. Karen Schiff, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, Hamilton Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Samuel Brown.

Mr. Brown, 18, died in hospital on February 9, 2018, after being transferred from the W. Ross Macdonald School in Brantford.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Brown’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last five days and will hear from approximately 13 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021. Dr. David Cameron will preside as inquest officer and Ed Slater will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

Media Contacts

Dr. Karen Schiff

Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, Hamilton Office

905-546-8200

🔊 Listen to this