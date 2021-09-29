(AGENPARL) – mer 29 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest into the Death of Michael Picanco Announced

September 29, 2021

Dr. Bonnie Burke, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Toronto East Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Michael Picanco.

Mr. Picanco, 35, died on July 25, 2014, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Toronto. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Picanco’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and will hear from two witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021. Dr. David Eden will preside as inquest officer and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.

The Inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

