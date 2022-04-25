(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest into the Death of Marc Boekwa Diza Ekamba Announced

April 25, 2022

Dr. Kenneth Peckham, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central West Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Marc Boekwa Diza Ekamba.

Mr. Ekamba, 22, died on March 20, 2015, after being shot during an interaction with Peel Police officers in Mississauga. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ekamba’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last nine days and hear from approximately 20 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. Dr. David Eden will preside as inquest officer. Julian Roy and Richard Garwood-Jones will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

