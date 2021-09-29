(AGENPARL) – mer 29 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest into the Death of Jesus Revilla Sanchez Announced

September 29, 2021

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Jesus Revilla Sanchez.

Mr. Revilla Sanchez, 38, died in hospital on December 5, 1996, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Perth. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding his death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last two days and will hear from two witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will preside as inquest officer and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

Media Contacts

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion

Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office

613-249-0055

