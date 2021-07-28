(AGENPARL) – mer 28 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest into the Death of Jean Hervé Veillette Postponed

July 28, 2021

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office, announced today that the inquest into the death of Jean Hervé Veillette, scheduled to begin on August 11, 2021, has been postponed.

Mr. Veillette, 48, died in hospital on January 17, 2019, after being transferred from the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Further information will follow when it becomes available.

Media Contacts

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion

Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office

613-249-0055

🔊 Listen to this