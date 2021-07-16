(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest into the Death of Jean Hervé Veillette Announced

July 16, 2021

Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Jean Hervé Veillette.

Mr. Veillette, 48, died in hospital on January 17, 2019, after being transferred from the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Veillette’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last three days and will hear from approximately nine witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest officer and Fara Rupert will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

