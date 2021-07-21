(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest into the Death of Carl Peltier Announced

July 21, 2021

Dr. Emily Groot, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Carl Peltier.

Mr. Peltier, 53, died in hospital on August 21, 2017, as a result of injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Chelmsford. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Peltier’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last two days and will hear from approximately seven witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre, 66 Meredith St. East, Little Current. Dr. Steven Bodley will preside as inquest officer. Mathieu Ansell and Caroline Jacobson will be the inquest counsel.

Media Contacts

Dr. Emily Groot

Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office

705-564-6149

