Ontario (Canada), gio 06 febbraio 2020

Dr. Paul Dungey, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Kingston Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Allan Steinfort.

Mr. Steinfort, 53, died in hospital on August 7, 2018, after transfer from Quinte Detention Centre. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Steinfort’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available. Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest coroner and Monica Heine will be counsel to the coroner.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mcscs/en/2020/02/inquest-into-the-death-of-allan-steinfort-announced.html