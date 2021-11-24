(AGENPARL) – mer 24 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest into the Death of Abdurahman Hassan Postponed

November 24, 2021

The inquest into the death of Abdurahman Hassan, originally scheduled to begin on November 29, 2021, will be postponed.

The inquest will now begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 through to Friday, December 17, 2021 and will continue on Monday, January 10, 2022 through to Friday, January 14, 2022.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

Media Contacts

Stephanie Rea

Issues Manager, Office of the Chief Coroner

🔊 Listen to this