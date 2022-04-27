(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest Date into the Death of Jacob Gordon Announced

April 27, 2022

Dr. Joel Kirsh, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office, today announced that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Jacob Gordon.

Mr. Gordon, 24, died in hospital on November 24, 2015, from injuries sustained while working at a construction site in Vaughan. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Gordon’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from approximately eight witnesses.

The inquest will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex, Courtroom B, 25 Morton Shulman Ave., Toronto. Dr. Mary Beth Bourne will preside as inquest officer and Elissa Kulpers will be the inquest counsel.

Media Contacts

Dr. Joel Kirsh

Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office

647-329-1826

🔊 Listen to this