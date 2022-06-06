(AGENPARL) – lun 06 giugno 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest Date into the Death of Frank Ferrante Announced

June 06, 2022

Dr. Joel Kirsh, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office, announced today that an inquest will be held into the death of Frank Ferrante.

Mr. Ferrante, 44, died in hospital on July 28, 2015, while working at a construction site in Richmond Hill. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ferrante’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last one day and hear from approximately two witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex, Courtroom A, 25 Morton Shulman Ave., Toronto. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer and Kim Motyl will be inquest counsel.

