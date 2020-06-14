lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
M5S, CRIMI: ORA PRIORITA’ E’ IL PAESE

INGRID BROCKOVá AT THE MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR THE…

ILVA-ALITALIA, CHIGI: INVITALIA PER COINVESTIMENTO, 3 MLD PER RILANCIO ALITALIA

MONTANELLI: CALABRIA (FI), DA VANDALI RIDICOLI PROCESSI A STORIA

STATI GENERALI, CHIGI: “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI LUNEDì 15 GIUGNO

L’UCCISIONE DI UN ALTRO AFROAMERICANO SCUOTE GLI STATI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE SI CONFRONTI CON LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA DOPO LE…

MACERATA-LORETO. PAPA FRANCESCO: “SIETE I PELLEGRINI DELLA MADONNNA”

TURISMO, DI MAIO: DOMANI IL D-DAY, GIORNATA DELLA RIAPERTURA EUROPEA

@LUCIAAZZOLINA82@ – POST SUI FURTI DELL’ISTITUTO VITTORINI DI SIRACUSA

INNOVATIVE HEALTH IN CHINA VIRTUAL BOOTCAMP

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 14 giugno 2020

About event:

Are you an Australian company pioneering digital health solutions, devices or diagnostics with an eye on the massive China market? Austrade’s Shanghai Landing Pad invites you to express interest in its first fully-virtual health tech bootcamp.

Delivered in partnership with AstraZeneca, Wuxi iCampus, CSIRO, and IP Australia, this program is designed to equip founders with the knowledge and networks to scale their business into China.

It includes exclusive workshops to help you develop your market entry strategy, one-to-one business development advice and mentoring, and strategic introductions to potential customers, partners, investors and industry leaders.

For more details, please refer to the Innovative health bootcamp flyer. 

0https://www.austrade.gov.au/ArticleDocuments/5838/Innovative-Health-Bootcamp-Flyer.pdf’>https://www.austrade.gov.au/ArticleDocuments/5838/Innovative-Health-Bootcamp-Flyer.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/AustradeEvents/~3/KwEp8bu2ZEc/EventViewBookingDetails.aspx

