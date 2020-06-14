INNOVATIVE HEALTH IN CHINA VIRTUAL BOOTCAMP

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 14 giugno 2020

Are you an Australian company pioneering digital health solutions, devices or diagnostics with an eye on the massive China market? Austrade’s Shanghai Landing Pad invites you to express interest in its first fully-virtual health tech bootcamp.

Delivered in partnership with AstraZeneca, Wuxi iCampus, CSIRO, and IP Australia, this program is designed to equip founders with the knowledge and networks to scale their business into China.

It includes exclusive workshops to help you develop your market entry strategy, one-to-one business development advice and mentoring, and strategic introductions to potential customers, partners, investors and industry leaders.

For more details, please refer to the Innovative health bootcamp flyer.