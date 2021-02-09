INNOVATION DRIVES ECP SUCCESS

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

CPUT’s various Extended Curriculum Programmes (ECPs) continue to ensure improved student success despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The university boasts 36 ECPs across five faculties. Formerly known as foundational programmes, ECPs offer alternative pathways of access for students into mainstream qualifications with the inclusion of substantial additional provisioning and support.

ECPs are supported and funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and have been in existence since 2004. The minimum of completion time for an ECP is one year longer than the mainstream offering.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, students in ECPs have had to contend with numerous challenges, such as intermittent internet, load shedding and a lack of suitable devices requisite for teaching and learning. Lecturers went beyond the call of duty by responding to student challenges with empathy, flexibility and compassion; in addition, lecturers sought innovative ways to support their students and to ensure that the academic project continued successfully.

The Faculty of Applied Sciences has over the years proudly conferred numerous graduates who have qualifications via ECPs. Two of these graduates were appointed as lecturers at CPUT, employed in the departments of Food Technology and Consumer Science respectively. A third graduate is employed as a technician in the Department of Consumer Science. In addition, Bongeka Lucia Stuurman; a former ECP student enrolled for a Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences in 2020 at the University of Côte d’Azur in France.

According to the faculty, lecturers have over the past year explored innovative instructional methods previously not used for online teaching. New approaches to tracking students’ understanding of topics were discovered and used. A variety of assessment methods were employed to test knowledge with the inclusion of smaller online assessments intended to add value to the teaching and learning experience in 2020. The faculty also reported greater Blackboard presence for ECPs and online engagements between staff and students were more effective.

In the Faculty of Health and Wellness Sciences several successful ECPs have also been implemented. The Department of Nursing Science engaged various technological platforms to ensure continuous interaction with students in 2020. This included WhatsApp, MS Teams, Zoom and the university learner management system Blackboard.

Lecturers acquired new skills and mastered their use of applications such as Blackboard and Microsoft Teams. Lecturers also explored new ways of assisting students with self-directed activities and furnished students with the recordings of lectures and power points. Online assessments have also been utilised and after much trial and error, ended in success.

The Department of Nursing Sciences is also proud to enrol students into its DHET approved Bachelor of Nursing from March 2021. This degree will incorporate two ECP models namely: Extended and Augmented Models. The mainstream first-year subjects will still be extended over two academic years and the programme will also feature additional, compulsory credit bearing developmental modules which will be taught concurrently with the ‘extended regular modules’. The developmental modules will be timetabled and facilitated by qualified academic lecturers and are intended to improve academic performance of first-year ECP students.

In the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, the ECP programme endured highlights and challenges in 2020. The conclusive ECP 2020 results indicated that online teaching and learning has had a phenomenal effect on ECP students’ progress.

Lecturers in the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment also went beyond the call of duty to assist students to cope with the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The Chemical Engineering Department reported a pass rate of above 80 percent in Mathematics. The Department introduced online assessment through WebAssign – this online platform provided opportunities for students to have multiple attempts to complete formative assessments and also allows students to undertake summative assessments

In the Mechanical Engineering Department, the ECP moved smoothly to online teaching and learning because of their existing robust hybrid teaching and learning model

The Clothing and Textile Technology Department noted that the ECP has a significant practical component and this was successfully completed under difficult circumstances.

The Construction Management and Quantity Surveying Department indicated that a counsellor, Fe van Haght, had approached the department with a proposal to run a Social Emotional Development Programme, specifically for all first time first-year students. The purpose of the programme was to assist the new students to articulate into university life by helping them cope with normative social and emotional issues which a first-year student struggle with and if not addressed may impact on the students’ academic performance. The programme proved to be of great help during the pandemic.

The Department of Civil Engineering employs the extended model which allows the student additional time to transition into higher education with greater support particularly in high impact subjects, these include; Physics and Drawings, which many students have not previously been exposed to at secondary school.