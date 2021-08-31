(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 Innovate@EDA: EDA Welcomes Assistant Secretary Alejandra Y. Castillo! []

On August 13, Ms. Castillo was sworn in as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development by Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. The action follows the unanimous U.S. Senate vote on August 11 to confirm Castillo as the new administrator of EDA.

An experienced public administrator who previously served as National Director of the Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency and held senior policy positions at the White House and the International Trade Administration, Castillo is also a first-generation American of Dominican descent. As head of EDA, she will be responsible for fulfilling the agency’s mission of leading the federal economic development agenda, including overseeing the implementation of $3 billion in economic development funding appropriated as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“I am pleased to welcome Alejandra back to the Department to help build our economy back stronger and more equitably,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Her experience is an excellent addition to the world-class team we’ve assembled. She brings an important perspective spanning the public and private sectors and has the drive and determination to help America’s communities continue their recovery from the pandemic.”

In a message issued shortly after the oath of office was administered, Assistant Secretary Castillo said, “Many of you are longtime collaborators with EDA, while some of you were first introduced to EDA programs during the early days of the pandemic.

[Success Story: Hitting the Ground Running: Assistant Secretary Castillo Visits West Virginia and Colorado on First Week in Office]

[Assistant Secretary Castillo and Senators Manchin and Capito engage with Generation West Virginia NewForce program participants.]

Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo hit the ground running after being sworn in on August 13, visiting West Virginia and Colorado during her first week in office.

[Highlight: Americas Competitive Exchange (ACE) Brings Global Leaders to Colorado]

[ACE Colorado delegates and organizers during the opening ceremony at Denver Botanical Gardens.]

America’s Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) Colorado, held August 1-6, 2021, brought together more than 40 global leaders representing 11 countries and multiple international organizations to share economic development best practices and explore opportunities for partnerships.

The delegation explored more than 30 sites in the City and County of Denver, El Paso County, and Jefferson County, and featured sectors such as entrepreneurship, tourism, sports economy, bioscience, healthcare, cybersecurity, aviation, and defense. The partnerships developed during ACE will increase the prospect of advancing commerce and trade between participating economies and accelerate business opportunities for all stakeholders.

Highlights of the exchange included stops at the Denver International Airport, National Western Center, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, UCCS Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, Lockheed Martin, Colorado School of Mines, The Broadmoor, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, and Terumo BCT.

Anschutz Medical Campus has received 11 EDA grants—totaling $30 million—over an 8-year period to help transform the former Fitzsimons Army Medical Center into a world-class square mile of life sciences. EDA was the first federal agency to invest in Fitzsimons, and the support was critical to its redevelopment.

10 EDA American Rescue Plan Webinars Generate Record-Breaking Levels of Engagement from Communities Across the Country

[EDA Investing in America’s Communities logo]

American Rescue Plan Technical Webinars Now Available

STEM Talent Challenge Launched to Fuel Nation’s Growing Innovation

[STEM Talent Challenge Logo]

This $2 million initiative will provide funding for work-and-learn programs to increase America’s STEM-capable workforce in emerging and transformative sectors such as space commerce, aeronautics, digital manufacturing, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and cybersecurity. Applicants may request up to $250,000 for implementation of a 24-month workforce program that complements their region’s innovation economy.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 12, 2021.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves Visits Waynesburg University

[Waynesburg University President Douglas Lee Welcomes Deputy Secretary Graves to Waynesburg University]

[EDA ARP Coal Communities Commitment Logo]

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Following Senate Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

[U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo]

