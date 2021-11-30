(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 Innovate@EDA: EDA Builds on Past Achievements to Set the Course for the Future []

[Innovate at EDA]

NOVEMBER 2021

In This Issue

—————————————————————

[Spotlight: Assistant Secretary Castillo Testifies on EDA Reauthorization Before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works]

[U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo Testifies Before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee]

On Wednesday, November 3, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Casillo testified before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works during an oversight hearing to examine programs at the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and review programs for reauthorization.

These external events, combined with EDA’s growth and proven impact, create a critical moment to reauthorize the bureau, allowing EDA to better serve the communities and regions of today.

“We need to modernize our tools to provide the services that communities across the nation need to build contemporary, resilient economies. We need to update how we define distress so that our funding is more equitably distributed.

“To me, reauthorization is more than a technical process – it is essential for EDA to fulfill its historic mission. Reauthorization will allow EDA to help our nation build back better by giving us the ability to implement programs in a way that further improves conditions in highly distressed communities and supports the following priorities: Equity, U.S. Competitiveness, Modern Infrastructure, and Resiliency,” said Assistant Secretary Castillo.

During the hearing, Assistant Secretary Castillo committed to working closely with Congress to get EDA reauthorized as soon as possible.

—————————————————————

[Success Story: Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo Travels to Puerto Rico to Visit EDA Investments Sites Critical to Disaster Recovery and Preparedness]

[Alejandra Castillo, Local Redevelopment Authority Director Nilda Marchan, and Bernadette Hobson tour the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station.]

In 2017, Puerto Rico was devastated by back-to-back storms that resulted in Category 5-level destruction. More than 3,000 people lost their lives in Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the entire population was left without power. Total economic losses were estimated at $20 million. This November, Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo visited Puerto Rico to see firsthand how EDA and other federal investments are helping the territory recover and build back stronger by ensuring economic, pandemic, and disaster recovery. It also highlighted how the Biden Administration is delivering on its commitment to address inequities and support communities to drive local economic growth and spur job creation.

—————————————————————

[Highlight: Las Vegas Visit Highlights Focus on Equity and EDA Investments in Nevada]

[Senator Masto speaks with Assistant Secretary Castillo prior to last week’s roundtable discussion about economic development in southern Nevada.]

The Westside Workforce Education and Training Center, to be located adjacent to the Historic Westside School, will support education and instruction for underserved students by helping them obtain both a GED and specific vocational training leading to a good-paying job in the healthcare, construction, and IT sectors.

“EDA has always supported our nation’s underserved communities, but today we are doubling down to ensure communities of color, rural communities, and others receive the support they need to build back better,” said Assistant Secretary Castillo. “Equity is our top investment priority.”

“I was glad to join Assistant Secretary Castillo to highlight what we’ve been doing to help support economic development in the historic Westside of Las Vegas and across Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “From the American Rescue Plan to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I’ve been working to get funds into our communities to deliver broadband to students, prepare workers for jobs in in-demand industries, and promote Nevada’s travel and tourism industry. The Economic Development Administration projects highlighted today are great examples of what happens when we work together to invest in our communities, and I’m grateful for the administration’s continued support in delivering pandemic relief funds to those that will benefit most.”

—————————————————————

EDA American Rescue Plan Funds Flowing Into Communities

[EDA Investing in America’s Communities logo]

—————————————————————

Good Jobs Challenge Deadline Approaching

[Good Jobs Challenge logo]

—————————————————————

Urban Institute Releases Early Results of EDA Evaluation

[Urban Institute logo]

—————————————————————

EDA Called in to Help in the Recovery from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

[LA has suffered from 10 federally-declared disasters since 2019, including most recently, Hurricane Ida. Courtesy: LA National Guard]

—————————————————————

EDA Partners with Milken Institute and Rural Community Assistance Partnership to Aid Underserved Communities in Accessing Predevelopment Services

[EDA plus Milken Institute and RCAP]

—————————————————————

Equitable Lending Leaders Online Cohort Program to Advance Equitable Outcomes in Small Business Lending

[Equitable Lending Leaders]

—————————————————————

“Taking CEDS to the Next Level” Toolkit Launched

—————————————————————

[Extra Extra graphic]

El Nuevo Dia News – 11/8/21

Executive Gov – 11/5/21

Stony Brook University News – 11/2/21

The Hill – 10/21/21

AP News – 11/9/21

Delaware Business Now – 11/9/21

U.S. Economic Development Administration – 10/21/21

KSNV News – 11/12/21

[EDA Footer]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE | 1401 CONSTITUTION AVE,

NW – RML 71014 | WASHINGTON, DC 20230

🔊 Listen to this