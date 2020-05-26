(AGENPARL) – mar 26 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:

May 21, 2020 – Inland Empire Man Arrested on Wire Fraud Charge That He Engineered $10 Million Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly and Retired Victims

Paul Horton Smith, Sr. of Moreno Valley has been arrested on charges of swindling dozens of his clients, many of them elderly retirees, in a Ponzi scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/losangeles/news/press-releases/inland-empire-man-arrested-on-wire-fraud-charge-that-he-engineered-10-million-ponzi-scheme-targeting-elderly-and-retired-victims

