sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES COMMENDS THE PEOPLE OF BURUNDI ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS…

THE UNITED STATES COMMENDS THE PEOPLE OF BURUNDI ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS…

DISASTRO PETROLIFERO IN RUSSIA, TONNELLATE DI DIESEL NEL FIUME

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS A.DAPKIUNAS HOLDS VIDEOCONFERENCE WITH THE…

JOINT STATEMENT BY MINISTERS DAHLGREN AND TUPPURAINEN: FUNCTIONING SINGLE MARKET KEY TO…

GOVERNMENT DECIDES ON TRANSFER OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR ORGANISING RESCUE SERVICES TO HEALTH…

SCUOLA, CISL E AGESC: MANCA UN PIANO PER IL RIENTRO DOPO IL…

SCOTTISH SOLAR PANEL TO FLY ON UK SPACE LAUNCH

COLOMBIA: I VESCOVI DENUNCIANO VIOLENZE E MINACCE CONTRO LEADER SOCIALI E POPOLI…

CRISI FILIERE AGRICOLE DA EMERGENZA COVID-19: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 9A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

INITIAL STATEMENT OF UP CEBU CHANCELLOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), sab 06 giugno 2020

The UP Cebu administration is deeply disturbed by the incident this morning of police dispersing and arresting peaceful protesters within the vicinity of the campus.

We always act to ensure public safety and order within our premises amid the pandemic, while respecting the right to protest. Previous protest actions by our students in the same vicinity had always remained peaceful and orderly for many years until today.  The UP Cebu administration has always maintained maximum tolerance when it comes to protest movements of our constituents, especially where it is in relation to their freedom of expression. I personally respect and have consistently expressed support to student’s basic rights. We also however recognize the prevailing restrictions in light of the GCQ rules prohibiting mass gatherings.

It is most unfortunate that what happened today, with the presence and action of the police anti-riot contingent, heightened rather than allayed the risks to the safety of the people involved.

As we gather more facts on the ground about the incident, we are coordinating with UP System officials on the legal and other important aspects of the matter, especially with respect to the 1989 UP-DND Peace Accord.

In any case, we are deeply disappointed that none of the police officers tried to coordinate with UP Cebu in regard to handling the situation which we hope could have led to a more sound and sensible resolution in light of prevailing restrictions under the general community quarantine.

I would like to emphasize that our guards did not assist in the dispersal of the then ongoing protest, contrary to stories going around, nor did they block the students from entering the campus. On the contrary, our guards blocked the police from entering the campus and even chased them out when they jumped into our walls trying to chase the student protesters. Our guards also assisted the students by bringing them into safety inside a campus building.

We will continue to ensure the safety of our constituents and provide humanitarian assistance to our students and alumni who are affected by this unfortunate incident.

May God bless us all!

Thank you.

Chancellor Liza D. Corro
UP Cebu

SHARE ON

TwitterFacebook

Fonte/Source: https://www.up.edu.ph/initial-statement-of-up-cebu-chancellor/

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0269-EX-CR-2020, CALLSIGN: WF2XHJ

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0272-EX-CR-2020, CALLSIGN: WI2XIG

Redazione

HIGHLY EFFICIENT FORMIC ACID AND CARBON DIOXIDE ELECTRO-REDUCTION TO ALCOHOLS ON INDIUM OXIDE ELECTRODES

Redazione

INITIAL STATEMENT OF UP CEBU CHANCELLOR

Redazione

COPERNICUS INFOSHEET FISHERIES CONTROL USE CASE PESCAO

Redazione

COPERNICUS INFOSHEET FISHERIES CONTROL – USE CASE GURE LEIRE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More