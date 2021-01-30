sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

IS REGIONAL TRADE INTEGRATION A GROWTH AND CONVERGENCE ENGINE IN AFRICA?

INITIAL OUTPUT LOSSES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ROBUST DETERMINANTS

DETERMINANTS OF PRE-PANDEMIC DEMAND FOR THE IMF’S CONCESSIONAL FINANCING

CONSULTAZIONI, RENZI: IL NOME DEL PREMIER DOPO I CONTENUTI

NON CHIAMIAMOLA LEBBRA

NUTRIZIONE E IDRATAZIONE SONO UNA CURA DOVUTA ALLA PERSONA DEL PAZIENTE

IL 1 FEBBRAIO LA RIAPERTURA DEI MUSEI VATICANI: “UN SEGNO DI SPERANZA”

CONSULTAZIONI, CRIMI: CRONOPROGRAMMA CONDOVIVISO, CONTE NOME INDISTRUTTIBILE

CONSULTAZIONI, ZINGARETTI: TUTTI SIANO COSTRUTTIVI, INDISPENSABILE PER OTTENERE RISULTATI

DISABILE MULTATO PER UN CAFFÈ AL BAR, SALVINI LO CONTATTA: PRONTO A…

Agenparl

INITIAL OUTPUT LOSSES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ROBUST DETERMINANTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Author/Editor:

Davide Furceri
;
Michael Ganslmeier
;
Jonathan David Ostry
;
Naihan Yang

Publication Date:

January 29, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all countries, output losses vary considerably across countries. We provide a first analysis of robust determinants of observed initial output losses using model-averaging techniques—Weighted Average Least Squares and Bayesian Model Averaging. The results suggest that countries that experienced larger output losses are those with lower GDP per capita, more stringent containment measures, higher deaths per capita, higher tourism dependence, more liberalized financial markets, higher pre-crisis growth, lower fiscal stimulus, higher ethnic and religious fractionalization and more democratic regimes. With respect to the first factor, lower resilience of poorer countries reflects the higher economic costs of containment measures and deaths in such countries and less effective fiscal and monetary policy stimulus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2021/01/29/Initial-Output-Losses-from-the-Covid-19-Pandemic-Robust-Determinants-50025

Post collegati

IS REGIONAL TRADE INTEGRATION A GROWTH AND CONVERGENCE ENGINE IN AFRICA?

Redazione

INITIAL OUTPUT LOSSES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ROBUST DETERMINANTS

Redazione

DETERMINANTS OF PRE-PANDEMIC DEMAND FOR THE IMF’S CONCESSIONAL FINANCING

Redazione

ONE DEATH REPORTED / 12 NEW CASES

Redazione

DETECTING ADHD WITH NEAR PERFECT ACCURACY

Redazione

COVID: RICCARDI, A BREVE SCATTERà LA ZONA ROSSA A TRAMONTI DI SOPRA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More