INGRID BROCKOVá – STATE SECRETARY OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), lun 13 aprile 2020 Today (9 April 2020) Ingrid Brocková was appointed as State Secretary of the Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Ministry by the Government of the Slovak Republic at the proposal of Minister Ivan Korčok. She is a career diplomat who has held several management positions at the Ministry and has represented the interests of the Slovak Republic in the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

