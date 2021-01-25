lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
INGLEWOOD INCIDENT RESOLVED SAFELY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 25 gennaio 2021

Just before 4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, we were called to a condo complex in the 0 to 100 block of Inglewood Park S.E., for reports that a woman with a weapon was attempting to gain entry to a number of the units within the building.

The woman gained entry into one of the units and the occupants fled to safety without injury. As officers arrived on scene, what was believed to be smoke was observed coming from the building. The Calgary Fire Department was called to assist, but it was determined no fire had been set and the smoke was the result of a fire extinguisher being released.

Officers conducted a rapid entry into the building, evacuating occupants while searching for the suspect who was located and contained in a unit.

Residents of the building were taken to a safe location while we called in negotiators and the Tactical Unit for assistance. Around 1:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, the suspect was safely taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information can be shared at this time.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/inglewood-incident-resolved-safely/

