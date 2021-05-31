(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01304A, Paper
Yan Xie, Scott Calabrese Barton
The efficiency of cascade reactions, which consist of multiple chemical transformations that occur in a single step without purification steps, is limited by the transport efficiency of intermediates between adjacent…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/4CjPUY8VPtc/D1CP01304A

