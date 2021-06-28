(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
Infrastructure Announcement in Bracebridge
June 28, 2021
Norman Miller, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka, on behalf of Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Premier Doug Ford, His Worship Graydon Smith, Mayor of Bracebridge and John Klinck, District of Muskoka Chair, to make an infrastructure announcement.
Date:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Time:
Remarks at 1:00 p.m.
A media availability will follow.
Location:
Bracebridge, ON
Livestream:
Notes:
