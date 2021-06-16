(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, 23,13095-13105

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01259B, Paper

Iñigo González de Arrieta, Leire del Campo, Domingos De Sousa Meneses

The capability of Bergman’s spectral representation to retrieve the dielectric function and topology of a ceria nanopowder from infrared spectroscopy is validated and used for discussing the evolution of its lattice dynamics upon size reduction.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/zzTBt_ohdWg/D1CP01259B