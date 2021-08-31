(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 Safety is key after an emergency. Follow steps after a disaster strikes to get your home, family and life back to normal.

Tips to Recover From a Storm or Other Emergency

In the days following a disaster, you may have to deal with physical and emotional stress, find yourself with questions, and be concerned about what’s next. If you experienced a disaster, review the tips below to help you manage the situation and recover after.

[Young couple in wellington boots on flooded floor ](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VVNk9c4VbgjbW6Hgx8s3PD6-YW1k1H6J4wWDVwMVmxVQ3q3npV1-WJV7CgRxhW8cNdn_2X3TMBW83xx3n8tJCtkW98tzzW2prtrtW8pH9k66GG0HqN2q5dcn_xycYW666Pj519CgnYW4PxJWM8vX2qWV707wp1h_Z-9W6ZZxF443vdr2W79WCvG96HYMzW4wGGlP8cSYbDVb_dC582P11dW3BJ9zx9ckc6VV8NPBn9l2VHqW1GjRF965JTzfW7pQytS8t0PBGVw68R42tPdBXW7p6c1m2Mh740W7rdDXb313XlKW4hRD7T2-3kdGW4WswZw1ypGFnVhYHVl6PsX9333Vx1)

Call your local law enforcement agency if family members or friends are missing after a disaster.

If your home isn’t safe to return to, find post-disaster shelter.

Access to emergency food and water through relief programs and local services.

Secure your property. If your home is standing, but there is damage, you may have to make some temporary repairs.

Document any damage to your property. Contact your insurance agent to file a claim.

[Check if you are eligible for federal disaster assistance](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VVNk9c4VbgjbW6Hgx8s3PD6-YW1k1H6J4wWDVwMVmxW53q3nJV1-WJV7CgS16W9jknJ970s7NTW52zggZ7MClNFW5P24jH1Qh6VGW3QRRmD668h79W1BS1Fd76jr6QW2rJ_tw1M2KdyW2JbpTp831302W73P_z280HxqFW4j-M_X8q-fp-W1zKWdW9cdS19N8Rgr4J1ldSHW5vTBFJ8NfPXfW5BCp-X2z2L3MW1DKbfd55cLbVN197lq-4MvlYN253bhsdfX-zW71hPKz7ymdDBW8cR9fJ5HZH3FW4ZKZVN8LZZ63W2qwvfL5xrsxmW5gcQfS8g_1brW7nY5rC2tff_1W4XYMln8hfR8MW4Scrx77n-tHh3gry1).

[What Happens After a Natural Disaster?](https://connect.usa.gov/e3t/Btc/I1+113/c3nsC04/VVNk9c4VbgjbW6Hgx8s3PD6-YW1k1H6J4wWDVwMVmxW_5Vfh3V3Zsc37CgGy0N3HRTwMsG5tMW8t099Y1sLCCJW79q8y_3RxkhWW7WFxXv4SPDtNW5_m5TY73lwP5Mn3jprXpVmJMPCFdlKRszfW2NCFly3MJrCvW9lfHBr3HntRCW2JktkX6hGr8FW1jXp8X4cl4-rW81ZMMg7BTV3sW3ZbkNb7gchzrW3M581n4DsD5CW5ycQbz2G_dh0W8Hk9j_2VQ7fYW8t1q5q3XClfnVzvH0B7WJsgSW8Z0qlc24HHvZW48J6wm3bkpBnW1gXcyq4gkkltN3Wp9NGxln8mW2bWpdb6FcHjpN2vRjRwf_pSZW33M-nC6gnMLqW21m9sD12gnp8W7sbLl_4M9JB6W8Yxx8p6Ch_grW2Cltcn5YhKhRVTNMNs1xg_w3VVPQPj3368vPN1jgzGYfZVTSN7rg-39pZC_XW23_X3T1xBBkFVGNpzM5Yyfw9W3HXPwz44pWhMW2GSSnF1XpLvLW72YFjH1-p7lBW62lcn73rCFjvW8tFwmG3yPK3KW97jMkd8m_DGNW3YLCtk7nYS_fW2-57hF4yksd2W3G604161ZW3dN53KvxtXjc5HW1fML_G3-61kM3hqv1)

