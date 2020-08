(AGENPARL) – INDIA, ven 28 agosto 2020 The educational needs of disabled children are to be covered through a range of interventions. Madhya Pradesh is the first State that has taken an initiative to use the ICT for the tracking of the assistance being provided to the CWSN to ensure personalized follow-up.

Fonte/Source: http://shikshaportal.mp.gov.in/CWSN/Default.aspx