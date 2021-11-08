(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 Information on California Senate Bill 9 (SB 9)

Background

On September 16, 2021, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 9 into law aimed at streamlining housing permitting and increasing density to create more inclusive and vibrant neighborhoods across the State. The bill becomes effective January 1, 2022 and is mandatory that the City of Sacramento comply with the new regulations.

What Does SB9 Do?

The bill mandates local jurisdictions, such as the City of Sacramento, to ministerially approve (pass or fail checklist) two-unit dwellings and a subdivision of one lot into two (urban lot split) in any single-unit dwelling zone.

Please visit our website for additional information that includes a link to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

Website Link:

[http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Planning/Major-Projects/Senate-Bill-9](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c2b98e,2c3e8e7,2c4070c)

Upcoming Community Meetings:

The City is hosting two free virtual webinars next week for all interested community members. Please sign up to receive the Zoom link.

– Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:00-1:00pm. [Register by clicking here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c2b98e,2c3e8e7,2c4070d)

– Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 6:00-7:00pm. [Register by clicking here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c2b98e,2c3e8e7,2c4070e)

The webinars will also be recorded and live streamed on the Community Development Department’s (CDD) Facebook page. [https://www.facebook.com/CityofSacCDD/community/](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2c2b98e,2c3e8e7,2c4070f)

Next Steps:

City staff will bring forward an emergency ordinance to the City Council for adoption. The City Council hearing is tentatively scheduled for December 14, 2021. The City Council agenda, staff report, and links to watch and participate in the public hearing can be found by clicking here.

🔊 Listen to this