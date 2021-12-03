(AGENPARL) – ven 03 dicembre 2021 Notice of City Council Hearing

City of Sacramento Emergency Ordinance Implementing Senate Bill 9 (SB 9)

On December 14, 2021 at 2:00pm, the City Council will consider adopting an interim emergency ordinance that complies with the requirements of Senate Bill 9 and integrates those provisions into Title 17 of the Sacramento City Code. The ordinance allows the City to provide a clear regulatory path for accepting and approving projects submitted under Senate Bill 9 on January 1, 2022.

The City Council Agenda and staff report containing the ordinance will be available for public review by close of business on Thursday, December 9 at the following link: [http://sacramento.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=21](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2dc503f,2d7d76d,2d81292)

Background

On September 16, 2021, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 9 into law aimed at streamlining housing permitting and increasing density to create more inclusive and vibrant neighborhoods across the State. The bill becomes effective January 1, 2022 and is mandatory that the City of Sacramento comply with the new regulations.

What Does SB9 Do?

The bill mandates local jurisdictions, such as the City of Sacramento, to ministerially approve (pass or fail checklist) two-unit dwellings and a subdivision of one lot into two (urban lot split) in any single-unit dwelling zone.

Additional Information

Please visit our website for additional information, including a link to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), and links to watch two previously recorded webinars that includes a presentation with Q&A by City Staff.

Website Link: [http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Planning/Major-Projects/Senate-Bill-9](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2dc503f,2d7d76d,2d81293)

Staff Contact:

Garrett Norman, Associate Planner

Phone: (916) 808-7934

