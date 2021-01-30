(AGENPARL) – ST PETERSBURG (RUSSIA9, sab 30 gennaio 2021

From February to May 2021, a series of online presentations “Information meetings with foreign applicants of St Petersburg University” will be held in SPbU.

The University officials will tеll you about educational opportunities provided by SPbU to foreign citizens, as well as about the specifics of admission for foreign citizens, stateless persons and Russian citizens permanently residing abroad.

You will learn more about the University, its facilities and opportunities for international students; SPbU programs and the admission process in 2021 both for Government fully-funded places and tuition fee-paying based places; SPbU preparatory courses and learning Russian at St Petersburg University; how to create your Personal Account and upload the documents; what is Portfolios? Moreover, you will have an opportunity to communicate directly and ask questions to SPbU Admissions Officers.

Schedule of Information Meetings in English in 2021:

February 25 Admission to SPbU on contract basis – 2021: General information

March 11 Admission for Russian Government scholarship

March 25 Create your Personal Account

April 8 What to do if you’d like to study in Russia and don’t know the language? (Presentation of Preparatory Course)

April 22 What is Portfolio?

May 20 Live Q&A for international applicants

To participate in Information Meetings in English you need to register . The start time of the events is 16:00 (Moscow time).

Instructions for connecting to SPbU webinars (in English)

Schedule of Information Meetings in Chinese in 2021:

March 22, 16:00 如何掌握俄语（关于预科、俄语课程和在线课程的信息）

Link for connection

April 19, 14:00 中国公民如何入学圣彼得堡国立大学

Link for connection

Informational meetings in Spanish in 2021:

April 5, 16:00 SPbU presentation, admission opportunities

Link for connection

Informational meetings in Arabic in 2021:

April 12, 16:00 SPbU presentation, admission opportunities

Link for connection

Parent meetings:

You can get more information about the events and ask your questions by phone: +7 (812) 363-66-33 and by e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

