INFORMATION FOR HEALTH CARE FACILITIES AND PROVIDERS ON “IN-USE TIME:” COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 8/4/2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health care facilities and providers have reported that care of ventilated patients can be complicated by the need to discard containers of medications before they are fully administered because of the in-use time specified on the FDA-approved label. This web page provides information to minimize the likelihood of physicochemical degradation or microbial proliferation during use in situations where a provider is considering use beyond the labeled in-use time for the products listed on this page.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23301