INFLUENCES OF A STANDARDIZED FOOD MATRIX AND GASTROINTESTINAL FLUIDS ON THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11568-11582

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09706C, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Yan Li, Kun Jiang, Hui Cao, Min Yuan, Fei Xu

In this study, a standardized food model (SFM) and simulated gastrointestinal fluids have been used to study the fate of e-TiO 2 -NPs following a three-step digestion model in vitro.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/yg-7is_JYDQ/D0RA09706C