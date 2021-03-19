INFLUENCES OF A STANDARDIZED FOOD MATRIX AND GASTROINTESTINAL FLUIDS ON THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,11568-11582
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA09706C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yan Li, Kun Jiang, Hui Cao, Min Yuan, Fei Xu
In this study, a standardized food model (SFM) and simulated gastrointestinal fluids have been used to study the fate of e-TiO2-NPs following a three-step digestion model in vitro.
