venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

AUDIZIONI MINISTRI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 7A SENATO E VII CAMERA

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN ORGANISATOREN TWEEDE KAMERVERKIEZING 2021

COVID, NUOVE ORDINANZE IN VIGORE DA LUNEDì 15 MARZO, 11 REGIONI IN…

SIRIA, DOPO 10 ANNI DI GUERRA PIù DI 12 MILIONI RISCHIANO LA…

ACCORDO QUADRO INVESTIMENTI UE-CINA: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 3A E 14A

EQUILIBRI GEOPOLITICI IN MEDIO ORIENTE: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 3A COMMISSIONE

AMBASSADOR PAMELA SPRATLEN DESIGNATED AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO DEPARTMENT HEALTH INCIDENT RESPONSE…

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GARAVAGLIA IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 10A SENATO E X CAMERA

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO CINGOLANI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 10A E 13A SENATO E VIII…

AUDIZIONE IN COMMISSIONE RIFIUTI

Agenparl

INFLUENCE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION ON THE BENDING RESPONSE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL/IONIC LIQUID SOFT ACTUATORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00289A, Paper
Daniela M. Correia, Erlantz Lizundia, Liliana C. Fernandes, Carlos M. Costa, Senentxu Lanceros-Méndez
This work reports the development of renewable cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) and ionic liquid (IL) hybrid materials for bending actuator applications.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/yiqwii54Klo/D1CP00289A

Post collegati

12 MAR 2021 – FOIBE, LEGA SALVINI FIRENZE: “IN UN CONVEGNO ORGANIZZATO DAL CONSIGLIERE PALAGI AFFERMAZIONI SCONCERTANTI, SINDACO NARDELLA PRENDA LE DISTANZE E LA PRESIDENTE FELLECA NE DISCUTA QUANTO PRIMA IN COMMISSIONE PREPOSTA”

Redazione

TUNING THE ELECTRONIC TRANSITION ENERGY OF INDOLE VIA SUBSTITUTION: APPLICATION TO IDENTIFY TRYPTOPHAN-BASED CHROMOPHORES THAT ABSORB AND EMIT VISIBLE LIGHT

Redazione

INFLUENCE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION ON THE BENDING RESPONSE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL/IONIC LIQUID SOFT ACTUATORS

Redazione

COMPUTATIONAL ANALYSIS OF THE EFFECT OF [TEA][MS] AND [TEA][H2PO4] IONIC LIQUIDS ON THE STRUCTURE AND STABILITY OF Aβ(17–42) AMYLOID FIBRILS

Redazione

AUDIZIONI MINISTRI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 7A SENATO E VII CAMERA

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): REPAGLINIDE TEVA, REPAGLINIDE, DIABETES MELLITUS, TYPE 2, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 28/06/2009, REVISION: 8, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More