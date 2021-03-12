INFLUENCE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL SURFACE FUNCTIONALIZATION ON THE BENDING RESPONSE OF CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL/IONIC LIQUID SOFT ACTUATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00289A, Paper

Daniela M. Correia, Erlantz Lizundia, Liliana C. Fernandes, Carlos M. Costa, Senentxu Lanceros-Méndez

This work reports the development of renewable cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) and ionic liquid (IL) hybrid materials for bending actuator applications.

