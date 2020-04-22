INFLATION: KEY ECONOMIC INDICATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, mer 22 aprile 2020

Inflation: Data on both the CPI and RPI inflation indices.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is the main measure of inflation. It is produced in line with international standards and is the measure used for the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target. The Retail Prices Index (RPI) is no longer classified as a National Statistic as the way it is calculated does not meet international standards. It is included here as it is well-known and is the longest running measure of inflation.

The CPI inflation rate was 1.5% in March 2020, down from 1.7% in February.

The RPI inflation rate was 2.6% in March 2020, down from 2.5% in February.

Downward contributions to the CPI rate came largely from clothing and footwear and from transport (mostly fuel prices). Both of these were likely influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

