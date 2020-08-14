INFLATION 0.6 PER CENT IN JULY

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020
Published: 14 August 2020
The year-on-year change in consumer prices
calculated by Statistics Finland was 0.6 per cent in July. In June,
inflation stood at -0.0 per cent. The increase in inflation was
caused by higher prices of cigarettes, for example. Higher
cigarette prices were caused mainly by tax changes.
Inflation indicators in Finland, July 2020
|Point figure
|Annual change (%)
|Monthly change (%)
|Consumer Price Index 2015=100
|103.7
|0.6
|0.4
|Cost-of-living Index 1951:10=100
|1976
|Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices
2015=100
|104.1
|0.7
|0.3
|Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at
Constant Taxes 2015=100
|103.1
|0.5
|0.2
Consumer prices were raised most in July by increases in the
prices of cigarettes, games of chance and refundable prescription
medicines from one year ago. The rising of consumer prices from one
year back was curbed most by reductions in the prices of fuels and
hotel rooms, as well as decreases in average interest rate on
housing loans. From June to July, the month-on-month change of
consumer prices was 0.4 per cent, which was caused mainly by higher
prices of games of change and petrol.
Core inflation (inflation excl. food and energy) was 0.8 per
cent in July. Inflation on food (incl. non-alcoholic beverages) was
2.9 per cent in July and inflation on energy (incl. fuels,
electricity, petrol) -6.2 per cent.
Each mid-month, Statistics Finland’s interviewers collect
altogether 21,000 prices on nearly 470 commodities from
approximately 2,200 outlets for the Consumer Price Index. Price
data is supplemented with scanner data including around 3 million
prices. In addition, some 1,000 items of price data are gathered by
centralised collection.
According to preliminary data, inflation in the euro area was
0.4 per cent in July
According to the preliminary data on the Harmonised Index of
Consumer Prices, the rate of inflation in the euro area was 0.4 per
cent in July. The final euro area inflation for June was 0.3 per
cent. The corresponding figure for Finland was 0.7 per cent in
July.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices does not include
owner-occupancy, games of chance, interests on consumption and
other credits, fire insurance on owner-occupied dwellings, the
vehicle tax or fishing and hunting fees. The consumption items
included in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, as well as the
rules governing its compilation, have been defined in EU
regulations.
Eurostat’s estimate of inflation in the euro area is based
on preliminary data from the Member States and on the price
development of energy. Eurostat will publish detailed data on
Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices for July on 19 August.
Information of
inflation in EU countries is available on Eurostat homepage ,
(http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main).
The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer
Prices at Constant Taxes was 0.5 per cent in July
The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer
Prices stood at 0.7 per cent in July and that in the Index at
Constant Taxes measuring market inflation at 0.5 per cent. Over
twelve months, the combined raising impact on consumer prices from
changes in commodity tax rates was thus 0.2 percentage points. In
July, taxes on tobacco were raised. The month-on-month change in
the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices was 0.3 per cent and that
in the Index at Constant Taxes 0.2 per cent in July.
Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes
The inflation measured by Consumer Price Index consists mainly
of products and services priced by enterprises and the public
sector, and value added and commodity taxes. Some 25 per cent of
the private consumption described by the Harmonised Index of
Consumer Prices (HICP) consists of value added or other taxes. The
Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes (HICP-CT) is
based on the HICP so the two indices have the same weight structure
and price data. HICP-CT is calculated with a method which holds the
tax rate constant relative to the reference period. When tax
changes take place, the impact of the tax change on commodity
prices is eliminated from HICP-CT. The price impact of the tax
changes is obtained by comparing the development of the HICP and
HICP-CT.
Source: Consumer Price Index, Statistics
Finland
