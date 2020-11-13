INFLATION 0.2 PER CENT IN OCTOBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

Published: 13 November 2020

The year-on-year change in consumer prices

calculated by Statistics Finland was 0.2 per cent in October. In

September, inflation stood also at 0.2 per cent.

Inflation indicators in Finland, October

2020

Point figure Annual change (%) Monthly change (%) Consumer Price Index 2015=100 103.8 0.2 0.1 Cost-of-living Index 1951:10=100 1979 Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices

2015=100 104.2 0.2 0.1 Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at

Constant Taxes 2015=100 103.0 -0.1 0.1

Consumer prices were raised most in October by increases in the

prices of cigarettes, vegetables, games of chance, medical

examination and treatment fees and wireless telephone services from

one year ago. The rising of consumer prices from one year back was

curbed most by reductions in the prices of hotel rooms and fuels as

well as decreases in average interest rate on housing loans. From

September to October, the month-on-month change of consumer prices

was 0.1 per cent which was caused by higher prices of international

flights, for example.

Each mid-month, Statistics Finland’s interviewers collect

altogether 21,000 prices on nearly 470 commodities from

approximately 2,200 outlets for the Consumer Price Index. Price

data is supplemented with scanner data including around 3 million

prices. In addition, some 1,000 items of price data are gathered by

centralised collection.

According to preliminary data, inflation in the euro area was

-0.3 per cent in October

According to the preliminary data on the Harmonised Index of

Consumer Prices, the rate of inflation in the euro area was -0.3

per cent in October. The final euro area inflation for September

was -0.2 per cent. The corresponding figure for Finland was 0.2 per

cent in October.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices does not include

owner-occupancy, games of chance, interests on consumption and

other credits, fire insurance on owner-occupied dwellings, the

vehicle tax or fishing and hunting fees. The consumption items

included in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, as well as the

rules governing its compilation, have been defined in EU

regulations.

Eurostat’s estimate of inflation in the euro area is based

on preliminary data from the Member States and on the price

development of energy. Eurostat will publish detailed data on

Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices for October on 18 November.

Information of

inflation in EU countries is available on Eurostat homepage ,

(http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main).

The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer

Prices at Constant Taxes was -0.1 per cent in October

The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer

Prices stood at 0.2 per cent in October and that in the Index at

Constant Taxes measuring market inflation at -0.1 per cent. Over

twelve months, the combined raising impact on consumer prices from

changes in commodity tax rates was thus 0.3 percentage points. The

month-on-month change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices

was 0.1 per cent and that in the Index at Constant Taxes 0.1 per

cent in October.

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes

The inflation measured by Consumer Price Index consists mainly

of products and services priced by enterprises and the public

sector, and value added and commodity taxes. Some 25 per cent of

the private consumption described by the Harmonised Index of

Consumer Prices (HICP) consists of value added or other taxes. The

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes (HICP-CT) is

based on the HICP so the two indices have the same weight structure

and price data. HICP-CT is calculated with a method which holds the

tax rate constant relative to the reference period. When tax

changes take place, the impact of the tax change on commodity

prices is eliminated from HICP-CT. The price impact of the tax

changes is obtained by comparing the development of the HICP and

HICP-CT.

Source: Consumer Price Index, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Kristiina Nieminen 029 551 2957,

Hannele Markkanen 029 551 3358, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele

Orjala

Publication in pdf-format (373.7 kB)

Tables Tables in databases Calculators Appendix tables Figures

Updated 13.11.2020

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Consumer price index [e-publication].

ISSN=1799-0254. October 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 13.11.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/khi/2020/10/khi_2020_10_2020-11-13_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/khi/2020/10/khi_2020_10_2020-11-13_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/khi/2020/10/khi_2020_10_2020-11-13_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/khi/2020/10/khi_2020_10_2020-11-13_tie_001_en.html