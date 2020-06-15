INFLATION -0.2 PER CENT IN MAY

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

Published: 15 June 2020

The year-on-year change in consumer prices

calculated by Statistics Finland was -0.2 per cent in May. In

April, inflation stood at -0.3 per cent. The increase in inflation

was caused by higher prices of long-distance train journeys and

international flights, for example.

Inflation indicators in Finland, May 2020

Point figure Annual change (%) Monthly change (%) Consumer Price Index 2015=100 103.1 -0.2 -0.0 Cost-of-living Index 1951:10=100 1965 Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices

2015=100 103.5 -0.1 -0.1 Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at

Constant Taxes 2015=100 102.6 -0.3 -0.1

Consumer prices were raised most in May by increases in the

prices of cigarettes, long-distance train journeys and children’s

day care as well as higher maintenance charges from one year ago.

The rising of consumer prices from one year back was curbed most by

reductions in the prices of petrol, light fuel oil, diesel and

hotel room. From April to May, the month-on-month change of

consumer prices was -0.0 per cent.

Core inflation (inflation excl. food and energy) was 0.4 in May.

Inflation on food (incl. non-alcoholic beverages) was 2.4 per cent

in May and inflation on energy (incl. fuels, electricity, petrol)

-11.7 per cent.

Each mid-month, Statistics Finland’s interviewers collect

altogether 44,000 prices on nearly 470 commodities from

approximately 2,700 outlets for the Consumer Price Index. Price

data is supplemented with scanner data including around 3 million

food prices. In addition, some 1,000 items of price data are

gathered by centralised collection.

According to preliminary data, inflation in the euro area was

0.1 per cent in May

According to the preliminary data on the Harmonised Index of

Consumer Prices, the rate of inflation in the euro area was 0.1 per

cent in May. The final euro area inflation for April was 0.3 per

cent. The corresponding figure for Finland was -0.1 per cent in

May.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices does not include

owner-occupancy, games of chance, interests on consumption and

other credits, fire insurance on owner-occupied dwellings, the

vehicle tax or fishing and hunting fees. The consumption items

included in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, as well as the

rules governing its compilation, have been defined in EU

regulations.

Eurostat’s estimate of inflation in the euro area is based

on preliminary data from the Member States and on the price

development of energy. Eurostat will publish detailed data on

Harmonised Indices of Consumer Prices for May on 17 June. Information of inflation in

EU countries is available on Eurostat homepage ,

(http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main).

The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer

Prices at Constant Taxes was -0.3 per cent in May

The year-on-year change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer

Prices stood at -0.1 per cent in May and that in the Index at

Constant Taxes measuring market inflation at -0.3 per cent. Over

twelve months, the combined raising impact on consumer prices from

changes in commodity tax rates was thus 0.2 percentage points. The

month-on-month change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices

was -0.1 per cent and that in the Index at Constant Taxes -0.1 per

cent in May.

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes

The inflation measured by Consumer Price Index consists mainly

of products and services priced by enterprises and the public

sector, and value added and commodity taxes. Some 25 per cent of

the private consumption described by the Harmonised Index of

Consumer Prices (HICP) consists of value added or other taxes. The

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices at Constant Taxes (HICP-CT) is

based on the HICP so the two indices have the same weight structure

and price data. HICP-CT is calculated with a method which holds the

tax rate constant relative to the reference period. When tax

changes take place, the impact of the tax change on commodity

prices is eliminated from HICP-CT. The price impact of the tax

changes is obtained by comparing the development of the HICP and

HICP-CT.

Source: Consumer Price Index, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Kristiina Nieminen 029 551 2957,

Hannele Markkanen 029 551 3358, <a

Director in charge: Jan Nokkala

