INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL FOR COVID-19: SECOND INTERIM GUIDANCE FOR ACUTE HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 26 aprile 2020 Source: Government of Canada. Published: 4/22/2020.
This resource builds on the foundational infection prevention and control guidance for acute healthcare settings and provides guidance specific to the COVID-19 pandemic in acute care settings. Additional clarification is provided on certain issues (e.g., triage and facility entry points, aerosol-generating medical procedures, organizational readiness, and healthcare worker safety and training).
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21949

