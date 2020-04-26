INFECTION PREVENTION AND CONTROL FOR COVID-19: SECOND INTERIM GUIDANCE FOR ACUTE HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 26 aprile 2020 Source: Government of Canada. Published: 4/22/2020.

This resource builds on the foundational infection prevention and control guidance for acute healthcare settings and provides guidance specific to the COVID-19 pandemic in acute care settings. Additional clarification is provided on certain issues (e.g., triage and facility entry points, aerosol-generating medical procedures, organizational readiness, and healthcare worker safety and training).

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21949