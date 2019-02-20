(agenparl) – zurigo (ch) mer 20 febbraio 2019

The FIFA President returned to Moscow seven months after the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Infantino met with President Putin, who awarded the FIFA President the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation

The two leaders discussed the World Cup’s legacy and the continued support for Russian football

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed FIFA President Gianni Infantino today in Moscow, seven months after the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, which thrilled football fans with spectacular moments both on and off the field. The legacy of the event and how Russian football can continue to be supported and developed were the main topics of the meeting.

“We are now actively engaged in the legacy of the World Cup. The task before us is to harness everything that was done for the World Cup, to use it effectively, and we are also counting on your support for that,” said Putin, addressing Infantino.

“I would like to thank you once again for your help in the preparation and delivery of the World Cup. To demonstrate our gratitude for this joint work, I signed a decree awarding you the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation,” he added.

The FIFA President said that it was an incredible honour to receive such an award, both for him and for the entire football community.

“But this is not the end; this is only the beginning. We are here to discuss the legacy of the World Cup, so that we can interact even more closely in the future,” highlighted Infantino.

“The World Cup changed Russia, but above all the attitude of the world towards Russia. This was only possible thanks to your personal participation and to all the inhabitants of your country who took part in the preparation of this wonderful event. In spite of all the negative predictions, we witnessed a great sporting event hosted by a magnificent country, whose hospitality was enjoyed by the entire football community.”

Fonte/Source: http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/infantino-and-putin-discuss-world-cup-legacy-and-continued-support-for-russian-f