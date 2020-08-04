INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES RISE BY 3.1%, INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES, JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – HUNGARY, mar 04 agosto 2020

Industrial producer prices rise by 3.1%

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.1% higher in June 2020 than in the same period of the previous year. The development of prices was influenced by economic trends having changed owing to the corona virus epidemic, their impact was felt in money and commodity markets (among others in forint exchange rate changes and the world market prices of raw and base materials) as well.

In June 2020 compared to June 2019:

Domestic output prices were reduced by 1.1% on average, within which prices were 1.0% higher in manufacturing, representing a weight of 63%, and 5.8% lower in energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of 32%.

Prices in Hungary were cut by 4.5% in energy and intermediate producer branches and rose by 7.1% in capital goods producer and by 4.9% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were 5.2% higher, within which the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of nearly 95%, increased by 6.2% and the prices of energy industry, with a weight of 4.9%, were lowered by 14%.

In January–June 2020 compared to January–June 2019:

Domestic output prices went up by 0.6% and non-domestic output prices by 4.8%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.4% higher.

Industrial price indices (same period of previous year=100.0) (%)

Fonte/Source: http://www.ksh.hu/docs/eng/xftp/gyor/tar/etar2006.html